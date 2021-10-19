Several feared trapped under debris after cloudburst in Nainital

Nainital: A cloudburst was reported in Ramgarh village in Nainital district on Tuesday. Several people are feared to be trapped under the debris. Police and civil administration teams have rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

A lake in the district is overflowing and the water has entered buildings and houses. Earlier on Monday, three labourers from Nepal died and two others were injured. The labourers were staying in a tent and the rubble flowing down from a field above buried them alive..

The state government has stopped the Chardham pilgrimage. Government advised the Chardham pilgrims not to proceed to the Himalayan temples until the weather improves. The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall and high speed winds in 13 districts in the state.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and minister from Uttarakhand Ajay Bhatt and reviewed the situation.