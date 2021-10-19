Spanish PM vows to ban prostitution.

Since 1995, sex employment has been legal in Spain. However, the country’s prime minister has pledged to outlaw prostitution, claiming that it ‘enslaves women.’

According to the Washington Post, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made the pledge while reading from his 2019 election manifesto at a three-day assembly of his ruling Socialist Workers’ Party on Sunday.

Prostitution was described as ‘one of the cruellest manifestations of the feminization of poverty’ and ‘one of the harshest forms of abuse against women,’ in his document.

According to a United Nations report in 2011, Spain was the third-largest prostitution capital on the planet at the time, following Thailand and Puerto Rico.

According to current estimates from Havoscope, a global black market information database, the sex business in Spain employs up to 300,000 people and generates up to $26.5 billion each year. Prostitution is legal throughout Europe, including in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Greece.