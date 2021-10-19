State government eases Covid-19 restrictions; extends restaurant, shop timings

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government eased the Covid-19 restrictions in the state. The decision was announced after a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Covid task force.

The government has allowed the amusement parks to reopen in the state from October 22. Water rides in amusement parks will remain suspended. The government also extended the timings of restaurants and shops in the state. At present, restaurants in the state are allowed to operate between 7am and 10pm with 50% of its seating capacity.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 13,596 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry data The total infection tally has surged to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to 1,89,694.