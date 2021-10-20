7-year-old boy rescued from kidnapper in Delhi; accused arrested

New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy from Shahdara was rescued from his kidnapper, and the accused was arrested by the Delhi Police on Tuesday night. The accused, Monu (22), a native of Hajoorpur in Uttar Pradesh, had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 1.1 crore from the mother of the child.

Monu, who started working at the complainant’s house last month, as domestic help, had shifted from UP to Delhi two to three years back. The mother of the boy had sent him to play outdoors with Monu on Tuesday evening. When the two didn’t return, she made several calls to his phone, but it remained switched off. Later, he called the woman and demanded the ransom to release the kid.

Police officials said that the mother made a PCR call on Tuesday evening, and informed them about the abduction. Teams from Gandhi Nagar police station were set out to trace the child. During the probe, police found that the accused worked with the family for two weeks but left in between. He re-joined at the home for work last week.

‘The complainant didn’t know where Monu lived, as she didn’t get a verification done. We mounted technical surveillance and mapped nearby CCTVs. Our teams conducted several raids at railway stations, metro stations and bus stands, among others. Our teams finally found the child and the kidnapper near Gokulpuri metro station. The accused was also arrested’, Shahdara DCP R Sathiyasundaram said. He added that Police suspect Monu had a female accomplice and the investigation is underway.