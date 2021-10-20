Benefits given only for selected people, Dalits being attacked and silenced: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre

New Delhi; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that under the present government, the Constitution, Maharishi Valmiki’s ideas and Dalits were ‘under attack’, and benefits are given only to selected people. Gandhi was addressing a gathering during the flag off of the ‘Shobha Yatra’, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, who authored the Ramayana, at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

‘Valmiki ji showed a way to the country, he told us how to live. His message was the message of love and brotherhood and today when we look at India, Valmiki’s message is under attack’, Rahul said. he further alleged that benefits were being given only to a selected ‘5-10-15 people’, while crores of people, including the poor, farmers, Dalits, were being ‘beaten, killed and suppressed’.

Gandhi said he wants to give a message that the Congress party will stop this attack on Dalits and will not allow it to happen anywhere. ‘The more they break the country, the more we will unite the country. The more they spread hatred, the more we will talk about love, the more we will talk about brotherhood. We are going to walk on the path shown by great men like Valmiki ji,’ the former Congress chief said, slamming the ruling BJP.

Congress General Secretary in-charge organisation, KC Venugopal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Chaudhary Anil Kumar, AICC in-charge Delhi, Shaktisinh Gohil, Congress Scheduled Castes Department president Nitin Raut, along with many other leaders and workers, attended the ‘Shobha Yatra’ flag off event.