Bihar by-elections: EC bans exit poll results for 48 hours till polling ends

Oct 20, 2021, 09:50 pm IST

 

Patna: The Election Commission on Wednesday banned dissemination of opinion and exit polls results, before the 48-hours period till the polling ends in Bihar.

 

‘The bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies are scheduled on October 30 and the election will start from 6 am to 7.30 pm. Print and electronic media cannot disseminate opinion and exit polls 48 hours before the polling’, the Chief Electoral Officer stated in a press release.

The counting of votes for these two seats is scheduled for November 2.

 

