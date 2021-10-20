Bihar by-elections: EC bans exit poll results for 48 hours till polling ends

Patna: The Election Commission on Wednesday banned dissemination of opinion and exit polls results, before the 48-hours period till the polling ends in Bihar.

‘The bypolls in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly constituencies are scheduled on October 30 and the election will start from 6 am to 7.30 pm. Print and electronic media cannot disseminate opinion and exit polls 48 hours before the polling’, the Chief Electoral Officer stated in a press release.

The counting of votes for these two seats is scheduled for November 2.