Britain’s foreign minister visits Qatar and Saudi Arabia

This week, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss will visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar in an effort to strengthen diplomatic ties and advance the case for a trade agreement with the Gulf countries.

According to the foreign office, Truss, who was formerly the trade minister of the United Kingdom, will meet with her Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Qatar, during her visit.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom took initial steps towards the beginning of trade talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which comprises of both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.