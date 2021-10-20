Connecting Buddhist pilgrim sites across the globe: PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar Airport

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore, the airport was constructed to connect Buddhist pilgrimage sites around the world as well as to facilitate the travel of pilgrims to the final resting place of Lord Buddha. The International Airport will facilitate pilgrims, to visit the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha, both from within India and abroad.

The new terminal building spread across 3,600 square metres, has been developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in association with the Uttar Pradesh government. Besides boosting the investment and job opportunities in nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the airport will also be instrumental in connecting the Buddhist pilgrimage holy sites around the world. SpiceJet will soon initiate operating a direct flight between Delhi and Kushinagar.

Inaugurating the new airport, Prime Minister Modi said that India today was the centre of Buddhist faith around the world. Dedicating the Kushinagar International Airport to of Buddhist pilgrims, he said that Kushinagar, which witnessed Lord Buddha’s journey from enlightenment to Mahaparinirvana, has today been directly connected to the world. He added that it will benefit people from all sectors, including farmers, animal keepers and shopkeepers, to workers and local industrialists. ‘It’ll create ecosystem of business. Tourism will get maximum benefit, it’ll generate employment for youth here’, he said.