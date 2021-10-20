Diesel prices hits century in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The public sector oil marketing companies in the country hiked the price of petroleum fuels. Price of petrol was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise per litre. The price of diesel was hiked by Rs 6.50 per litre in last one month.

Petrol price has crossed Rs 100 mark across the country. Diesel rates have crossed Rs 100 level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Karnataka and Leh.

In Kerala, the price of diesel crossed Rs 100 mark. Petrol is priced at Rs 108.42 paise per litre and diesel is at Rs 102.02 paise per litre. In Delhi, the petrol and diesel prices are priced at Rs 106.19 per litre and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol is sold at Rs 103.31 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.26 per litre today.

The price of fuels differs from state to state depending on the local taxes and transportation charges.