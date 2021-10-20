England announces West Indies tour: Full schedule released

London: Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the match schedule and venues for England Men’s T20 Internationals and Test Tours of the West Indies in January and March 2022.

The T20I matches will be played in Barbados from January 22 to 30, 2022. Both the team will face in the three-match Test Series for the Richards-Botham Trophy in March. The trophy honours two legends of cricket, Ian Botham and Vivian Richards.

First Test will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG) in Antigua on March 8, 2022 and the second match will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on March 16. The third match will commence on March 24 in Grenada at the National Cricket Stadium.

Schedule:

West Indies v England T20I series, all played at the Kensington Oval, Barbados

January 22 – 1st T20I

January 23 – 2nd T20I

January 26 – 3rd T20I

January 29 – 4th T20I

January 30 – 5th T20I

Test series:

March 1-4: Four-day warm-up match at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 8-12: 1st Test at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua

March 16-20: 2nd Test West Indies v England at Kensington Oval, Barbados

March 24-28: 3rd Test West Indies v England at National Cricket Stadium, Grenada