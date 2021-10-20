Google launches Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Check specifications and price

Mumbai: Google has launched its new smartphones Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The pre-booking has started and the delivery will begin on October 28. At first the phone will be available on all major US retailers.

Google Pixel 6 runs on Android 12 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Google’s Tensor SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Pixel 6 Pro runs on Android 12 and comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display that supports a variable refresh rate ranging from 10Hz to 120Hz. Pixel 6 Pro is powered by t Tensor SoC t. It is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The Pixel 6 Pro comes in three colours – white, black, and light gold. Pixel 6 in black, red, and blue options. Both the phones have a 50MP sensor with f/1.85-inch aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The Pixel 6 Pro gets a third 48MP telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom and 20X digital zoom.

Pixel 6 is priced at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro at $899.