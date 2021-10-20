Know how to read deleted WhatsApp messages

Mumbai: The deleting feature in WhatsApp provide a user to delete the sent message if it is not more than 60 minutes long. There may be several reasons for deleting a message like an error or may you have send the message to a wrong person.

WhatsApp keeps showing the deleted message notification, but you can’t see what the message was. But there is a way to read this deleted message. For this, what you need is a stable internet connection and access to Google Play Store.

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages on Android phones:

-Search for ‘WhatsApp deleted Messages’ on Google Play.

-A selection of apps will appear like WAMR, WhatsRemoved+ and many more .

– Download the app and grant it all of the rights that Android requires.

– All such messages that have been marked as ‘Delete for Everyone’ will be stored within the app. Some of these programmes even have the ability to save media files.