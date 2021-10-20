Kochi Priest arrested for sexually abusing 4-year-old girl

Kochi: A priest, who served as co-vicar at a Kochi church was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural Crime Branch, for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Aluva. The accused, Fr Siby Varghese (32), hails from Thundathumkadavu, Thaiparambil, Verappuzha.

Siby Varghese, who was the assistant vicar of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Kochi, was acting close to the child. Later as the parents came to know about the abuse that happened, they went to the Bishop’s house and held protests. The child’s father also lodged a complaint against the priest for allegedly trying to molest the girl.

After the case was registered, the accused was absconding in various states. The investigation against the priest was led by District Crime Branch DySP V Rajeev.

