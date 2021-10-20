Mowed down by SUV near police headquarters; Chennai SI dies; 2 arrested

Chennai: A 26-year-old sub-inspector was killed by a speeding SUV that allegedly ran over him, while he was trying to cross the road at Kamarajar Salai near the police headquarters in Chennai, on Monday night. The deceased was identified as T Prasanna, who was part of the technical services wing at the police headquarters. He was a native of Koliyanur in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district.

Police officers said that around 8 pm, Prasanna was returning from work, when a speeding SUV coming from Anna Square hit him, as he was trying to cross the road. The car fled from the spot, while Prasanna fell down on the road and subsequently, another vehicle ran over him. He laid unconscious on the road for a while, before some passers-by informed the police. He was taken to a nearby government hospital in an ambulance where he was declared dead on arrival.

The Anna Square traffic investigation wing told that they have arrested two persons – Rajkumar (41) of Vadapalani, who was driving the SUV, and Karthik (42) of Vyasarpadi, in connection with the incident. A case has been registered under IPC section 304-A (causing death by negligence).

The body was sent to his hometown, after the completion of the postmortem. On Tuesday, DGP C Sylendra Babu and other officials paid homage to him. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of the police officer, and announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh from the CM relief fund to the family of the deceased.