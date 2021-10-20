‘No chance of heavy rain’: IMD withdraws orange alert from 8 districts in Kerala

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has updated the heavy rain alert issued for Kerala. The agency withdrew the ‘orange alert’ issued 8 districts.

As per the latest weather bulletin, heavy rain may lash out at Kottayam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta. IMD has issued orange alert in these three districts. A yellow alert has been issued to all remaining districts, except Kannur and Kasaragod.

The national agency also withdrew the orange alert issued in 12 districts for October 21. The agency has issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Malappuram districts.

Meanwhile, the IMD warned of heavy thunderstorm in Kerala for the next five days.