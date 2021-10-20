Prophet Muhammad birthday: ITC announces updated timings of bus and ferry services in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi has announced that public parking will be free on October 21 during the Prophet’s Birthday Holiday. The authority also announced updated timings of Customer’s Happiness Centers, Darb timings and bus and ferry services.

ITC updated that the parking spaces will be free of charge from Thursday, 21st October until 7:59 am on Saturday, 23rd October. The Customer’s Happiness Centers will be closed during the holiday on 21st October and will resume working on 24th October. Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Thursday. Toll gate charges will resume on Saturday.

Also Read: No more celebrity birthday celebrations at child care centres: Govt

Public bus services timings in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra Region will follow Friday schedule and ferry services will work according to their current schedule.

Earlier, Sharjah and Dubai had also announced free public parking during the holiday.