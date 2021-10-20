Schedule of 52nd International Film Festival of India announced

Panaji: Directorate of Film Festivals has announced the schedule of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20 – 28. The festival will be held in a hybrid format with both virtual and physical experience, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Media Registration for the IFFI is now opened. The IFFI is jointly hosted by the Government of Goa and Directorate of Film Festivals, under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The festival was shifted to Goa in 2004.