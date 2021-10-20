State government cancels leaves of medical staff due to rise in dengue cases

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government cancelled the leaves of all medical staff in the state as a sharp rise in the dengue fever cases were reported. Health Minister Raghu Sharma announced this. The minister also launched a new campaign `Dengue Free Rajasthan` from October 20 to November 3.

Till now, more than 6,500 cases of dengue have been confirmed in October in 30 districts of Rajasthan and the number has been rising continuously. More than 150 patients with dengue are admitted in 14 districts of the State.

The Minister asked the health department to carry out anti-larval activities, fumigation and fogging in association with local departments. Besides this, nodal officers will be sent to those 14 districts, where more than 150 dengue cases have come to light.