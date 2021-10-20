Taliban praise suicide bombers:offer their families land and cash.

Suicide bombers who had died during the fights against the former government and its Western allies were praised by the Taliban, and their families were offered money and land, the interior ministry of the Taliban movement said.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior minister of the Taliban who is a ‘specially designated global terrorist’ with a $10 million United States’ bounty on his head, met with the families of the dead suicide bombers at a ceremony at an Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, which was also hit by suicide bombers in 2018.

According to spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosti, the families of suicide bombers were given clothing, 10,000 afghani ($111), and property plots.