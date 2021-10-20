Term 1 exams for Class X, XII students: CBSE allows change in exam centres

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that it allowed students of Class X, XII to change their examination centres for the upcoming Term 1 examination. The board further instructed the students to remain in touch with the official website for further notifications.

‘Class X and XII students who are not in the city of their schools and are residing somewhere else, at an appropriate time CBSE will inform them to make a request to their respective schools to change the city of examination centre. Schools will follow the instructions given by CBSE’, the official statement by CBSE read.

Term 1 exams for Class X, XII will take place in November-December. For class X, exams will be taking place from November 30 to December 11 while, for Class 12, the exams will be held from December 1 to December 22.