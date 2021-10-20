There may soon be a change in Facebook’s appearance and name!

The popular social media platform Facebook will soon have a completely new name and look. An international media outlet reported on Tuesday that the company plans to rebrand next week with a new name reflecting its focus on building the metaverse. Through the internet, people can access shared virtual world environments known as metaverses.

According to reports, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reveal his plans at the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28. However, it is expected that the new look and name will be revealed soon. The upcoming changes signal the tech giant’s ambition to become known for more than social media platforms. Under the rebrand, the blue app would likely be one of many apps under a parent company that oversees brands like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more.

Is the change significant?

More than 10,000 Facebook employees are building consumer hardware such as AR glasses that will eventually be ubiquitous. Facebook will make a transition from a primarily social media company into a metaverse company. A rebrand could also help separate Mark Zuckerberg’s futuristic work, according to a media report.

Facebook is not the first well-known tech company to change its name as its ambitions grow. In 2015, Google reorganized into a holding company called Alphabet, partly to signal that it was no longer solely a search engine. With a greater focus on next-generation technology, Facebook is steadily laying the groundwork for this. Its new name is a closely guarded secret and not widely known even among its senior employees.