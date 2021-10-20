This UAE city to host FIFA Club World Cup next year

Abu Dhabi: The FIFA Club World Cup will be held next year in Abu Dhabi. This was announced by the UAE Football Association and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Abu Dhabi had earlier hosted the mega football event in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018. Barcelona and International emerged winners of the first two editions in Abu Dhabi while Real Madrid were crowned champions of the next two in 2017 and 2018.

‘We are absolutely delighted to host the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi for the fifth time’, Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said.