Throat slit, feet chopped off; Woman found murdered in Jaipur village

Jaipur: A woman was found dead in Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur Rural, Rajasthan, with her throat slit and feet chopped off, allegedly to take her silver anklets and neck jewellery. The body of the woman was found in Khatepura village by locals, on Tuesday.

‘Around 12 noon, unidentified miscreants slit off a woman’s throat and chopped off her feet it seems for her silver anklets and jewellery. At that time, the woman was grazing her cattle’, Jaipur Rural Superintendent of police (SP) Shankar Dutt Sharma told the media, today. He added that a case has been registered and 30 teams totalling 400 police personnel have been formed to hunt the culprits.

Also read: 7-year-old boy rescued from kidnapper in Delhi; accused arrested

Police officers and RAC personnel have been deployed in the area, and an investigation on the case is going on. Meanwhile, Opposition BJP president Satish Poonia lashed out at the Congress government over the murder. Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party state chief ‘A case of ruthless murder of a woman has come to light in Khatepura village. Congress leaders Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi should take out time from Twitter politics and come to Rajasthan and take care of the atrocities on sisters and daughters. They should seek a reply from the CM (chief minister) over the deteriorating law and order condition’, he slammed through his twitter handle.