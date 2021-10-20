Video of slapping a man who questions him goes viral; Punjab Congress MLA lands in trouble

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress MLA Joginder Pal lands in trouble as a video of him assaulting a man who questioned him over the work done in his constituency, goes viral on social media. The video shows Pal in a white kurta and addressing a small crowd of people inside a tent in Bhoa in Pathankot district, where he appears to be talking about the work he has overseen in the village.

The video shows a young man, identified as Harsh Kumar in a dark brown shirt who is on the fringe of the crowd, and is heard muttering something. Pal initially glances in his direction, ignores him, and continues with his speech. A police officer standing next to the man takes him by the arm and tries to quietly lead him away from the area. But he continued raising questions, and forces a reaction from the MLA after shouting out a question; he asks, ‘What have you really done?’

Initially, Pal calmly asks the man to come up front and hands him the microphone, after which the MLA lands several brutal blows on the man’s head. Then half-a-dozen people standing around, along with the cop who tried to lead the man away from any confrontation joins in on the assault. The crowd attacked the man, and he tried to escape several times, but in vain. He was able to get away, only after another policeman intervened and took him out.

Joginder Pal, the @INCPunjab MLA from Bhoa assembly seat in Pathankot district, when asked by a young man about his performance in the last 4.5 years….this is how the MLA responded….@ndtv pic.twitter.com/p2AVSOtqjx — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) October 20, 2021

A video has added to the ruling party’s headaches ahead of next year’s Assembly election, as already there is a huge crisis going on in Punjab Congress. State Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa condemned the incident saying, ‘The MLA should not have behaved in this fashion. We are the people’s representatives and here to serve them’. Harsh Kumar’s mother also slammed the MLA, pointing out that her son had asked a simple question to an elected servant of the people and demanded justice for her son. BJP, the opposition party has also lashed out at the MLA, declaring the ‘intolerant nature’ of Congress.