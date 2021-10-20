Volvo unveiled S90, XC60 in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: Swedish luxury carmakers have unveiled its 2021 S90 sedan and XC60 SUV in India. These are the Volvo’s first electric hybrid cars in the country. The Volvo Car India is offering a three-year warranty and servicing programme for both variants at an additional fee of Rs 75,000.

Volvo XC60 is powered with 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid electric motor. The engine is capable of producing 247 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with an eight-speed transmission.

The SUV also features Pilot Assist functionality, Android-based touchscreen infotainment system with built-in Google apps, voice assistant, and company’s ‘Digital Services’ bundle.

The Volvo S90 is powered with 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, which is mated to a 48-volt mild-hybrid electric motor. It churns out 247 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated with an eight-speed automated transmission.

The new sedan comes with many of the same features as the XC60. It also has revised front and rear bumpers with a new chrome line, new alloy wheels, and new body colours.

The S90 and XC60 are priced at Rs 61.9 lakhs.