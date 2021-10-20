Woman found dead at home, drug addict son held

Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman was found hanging in her house on Wednesday, in Mumbai. The deceased has been identified as Khairunnisa Shabbir Sheikh, a resident of suburban Vakola area.

Vakola police has registered a case of accidental death in the case, and held the woman’s son, who is allegedly a drug addict. A police officer of Vakola station said that the woman had a heated argument with her son over his drug addiction and joblessness on Tuesday evening. The woman was found dead a little after this incident.

Police officials added that a probe is underway on the case, and they are questioning her son, for more details.