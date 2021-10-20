‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Abhishek marries stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Abhishek Malik of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame married stylist Suhani Chaudhary in Delhi. On his Instagram feed, he posted images from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies. The bride and groom wore light-colored identical outfits to their wedding. She was dressed in a thick lehenga set with a full-sleeved top, while he was dressed in a sherwani.

Abhishek captioned a photo from the ceremony, ‘Mr & Mrs Malik @mirrorwithme Pagardi styling by @siddhrajofficial @idesignexperiencesSue’s outfit @payalkeyalofficial Sue’s makeup @kritids Photography @videowalebhaiyaaa @thewedpicss @lightstrokesphotography Abhi’s outfit @gujralsonsofficial.’ Suhani also posted the same photo on her social media page.

He also shared images from their engagement ceremony, in which he was dressed up in a suit and she wore a pink gown. They shared a kiss in one of the photographs while posing for the camera. ‘True love stories never have endings,’ he wrote on one of his posts. The couple had known one other for some time before deciding to go forward during last year’s coronavirus-induced shutdown. They held a roka ceremony in January this year.

Abhishek had told TOI, ‘I met Suhani through a friend and we would talk to each other. I have known her for a long time but due to us being in Delhi and Mumbai, we wouldn’t meet that much. During lockdown, I went home and we met a few times. We vibed well. In December 2019, we spent good times and celebrated New Year together.’

‘Kaisi Hai Yaariyan’, ‘Bhagyalaxmi’, ‘Ek Vivah Aise Bhi’, and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ are some of Abhishek’s most well-known shows.