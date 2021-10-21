Air carriers based in UAE, Middle East to hire 196,000 cabin crew, pilots and technicians

Dubai: US based aircraft manufacturer, Boeing has predicted that air carriers from the UAE and the Middle East will hire around 196,000 new personnel over the next 20 years. The US company said that this includes, 54,000 pilots, 51,000 technicians and 91,000 cabin crew members.

Boeing also claimed that these air carriers will also require 3,000 new aero planes valued at $700 billion by 2040.

Recently, Dubai based Emirates Airlines had announced that it will recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees in the coming months. Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways had also earlier announced the recruitment plans to hire 1,000 cabin crew.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi announces 50% discount for PCR tests for T20 World Cup ticket holders

Boeing projected that Middle East passenger traffic and the region’s commercial fleet will more than double over the 20-year forecast period. The number of flights will nearly double from 80 aircraft in 2019 to 150 by 2040. The current single-aisle fleet of 660 aero planes is forecast to nearly triple to 1,750 jets.