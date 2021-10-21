BMW launches 5 Series M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India

Mumbai: German luxury carmakers BMW has launched the new 5 Series M Sport ‘Carbon Edition’ in India. The new luxury car is produced fully in India at the company’s Chennai plant. Bookings can be done at the official website of the company from today.

The new car is powered with a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The engine generates a maximum power of 252 hp and peak torque of 350 Nm. It pushes the car to 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.1 seconds.

It also features multiple driver assistance systems such as remote-control parking, reversing assistant, parking assistant, virtual assistant, gesture control and 360 surround-view camera.

The sedan is priced at Rs 66,30,000 (ex-showroom).