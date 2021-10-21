Defamation case by Javed Akhtar: Mumbai Court rejects Kangana’s petition

Mumbai: A Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court Thursday rejected a petition filed by actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking the transfer of on-going proceedings of a defamation case lodged against her, by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The lyricist has claimed in his complaint that Ranaut had insulted him during an interview. in matters related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The previous month, Ranaut had filed a transfer petition before the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court stating that the case be reallocated before another judge at the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s court as she has ‘lost faith’ in it. Ranaut’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui in stated in the plea that an arrest warrant was issued against her, even though the offences against her are cognizable, compoundable and bailable.

Akhtar, through his lawyer Jay Bharadwaj, had opposed Ranaut’s plea stating that while the Andheri court had issued the process against her in February observing that a prima facie case of defamation was made out, her ‘wilful absence’ had delayed the case, and ’caused further harassment’ to the petitioner. He also added that while Ranaut had challenged the Andheri court’s order issuing process against her before the Bombay High Court, the latter had upheld the procedure followed.