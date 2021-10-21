Denmark Open: PV Sindhu enters quarter-finals

Copenhagen: India’s ace shuttle badminton player, PV Sindhu entered the quarter-finals of the Denmark Open Super 1000 tournament. The Olympic medalist defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 12-21, 21-15 in 67 minutes.

India’s Kidambi Srikanth lost to World No 1 Kento Momota of Japan by 21-23, 9-21. Later in the day, India’s Lakshya Sen will face world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in the pre quarter-finals. Another Indian player Sameer Verma will face Anders Antonsen of Denmark.

Meanwhile, London Olympics bronze medalist Saina Nehwal lost to Aya Ohori of Japan by 21-16, 21-14. Former top 10 player HS Pranoy also bowed out of the competition after losing 18-21, 19-21 to sixth-seeded Indonesian Jonatan Christie.