Girl harassed in the name of love; man killed in Telengana

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was allegedly murdered by three men, after he reportedly harassed a girl in the name of love. The incident happened on Wednesday night in Surjapur village of Khanapur mandal in Nirmal District, Telangana.

The man had been allegedly harassing the daughter of one of the three accused persons for the past few years in the name of love and as he again reportedly continued to do the same, the trio attacked him. The other two are their relatives. The accused men tied the man’s hands and legs with a rope and attacked him with sticks and some sharp weapons and later fled from the spot.

The injured man was shifted to a nearby hospital by some locals and his family members and later to another hospital where he died. A police official said that the man’s mother later filed a complaint with police accusing three persons of killing her son, and a case has been registered.