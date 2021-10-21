Haryana govt announces 5-crore financial aid to Uttarakhand

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a financial help of Rs 5 crore to Uttarakhand on Wednesday, as the state continues to be hit by floods, landslides and heavy incessant rains.

The CM told the hilly state that the government will assist them in the wake of the natural disaster. Apart from financial support, Chief Minister Khattar stated that the Haryana government will send medications, necessary clothing, blankets and tents to the disaster-stricken region on Thursday.

Khattar bemoaned the massive loss of lives and property caused by the Uttarakhand catastrophe and condoled the bereaved families.

Also Read: Civilian killings in Valley: Special Intel Team dispatched

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohsen Shahedi of the National Disaster Response Agency (NDRF) said on Wednesday that 17 teams of the specialised force were currently performing rescue and relief operations in Uttarakhand. According to the NDRF DIG, up to 1,300 individuals were evacuated and relocated to safe locations around the state. Shahedi expressed his grief over the deaths of 46 individuals in the catastrophe.