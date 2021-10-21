India now among top 25 defence product exporting nations: Rajnath Singh

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report cited by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh suggests that India is among the top 25 exporters of defence products. ‘I am happy to inform you that as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute 2020 report, for the first time India is among the top 25 defence products exporting countries list,’ Singh said.

He made the remarks while speaking at a Defence Public Sector Undertakings event (DPSU). He further said that the export of defence goods has resulted in a rise in capability, calibre, and standard. ‘To promote export of defence items and to make India part of the global defence supply chain, we have set a target of ?35,000 crore export in aerospace and defence good-services by 2024-25,’ Rajnath Singh added.

He is on a two-day visit to Bengaluru, where he will visit DPSU facilities to check on their progress and attend meetings.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, was founded in 1966 to provide data, analysis, and recommendations on armed conflict, military spending, and the arms trade, as well as disarmament and arms control. The study uses open sources and is aimed at decision-makers, researchers, the media and the general public.