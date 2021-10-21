John Abraham to produce his first Malayalam film titled ‘Mike’

John Abraham is a talented actor with a strong grasp of cinema, which is why he has branched out into film producing as well as performing. Although he began his new career as a film producer in Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012, he is now planning to venture into Malayalam film production as well.

Bollywood actor-producer John Abraham is making his Malayalam film debut as a producer with the film ‘Mike.’ The actor made the announcement on his social media handles on Wednesday, the first day of filming in Mysore.

The film will be helmed by Vishnu Sivaprasad and produced by John Abraham’s production firm JA Entertainment. The film will also mark the acting debut of Ranjith Sajeev alongside Anaswara Rajan.

Naswar Rajan Jeenu Joseph, Akshay Radhakrishnan Abhiram and Sini Abraham, Vishnu Sivaprasad will star in this film. Aashiq Akbar Ali wrote the script, while Randiv is the cinematographer.

The film will be shot in India, at places including Kattappana, Vaikom and Dharamsala.

On the work front, John Abraham will be next seen in the upcoming Bollywood flick Attack.