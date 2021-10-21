Kajol celebrates 26 years of DDLJ, shares scene from film

On October 20, 1995, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was released. On Wednesday, it celebrated its 26th anniversary of release. In the film, Kajol portrayed Simran Singh while Shah Rukh portrayed Raj Malhotra. The film is still considered one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history. At Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir Cinema, the cult film had been playing every day for a record 25 years. Kajol has released a classic clip from the film to celebrate the success of the film and the character of Simran.

Kajol posted a photo of herself and late actor Amrish Puri in the famed dialogue sequence from the film. She described the moment in which Simran’s father said, ‘Jaa Simran jaa, jee le apni zindagi,’ and then let her depart with Raj. The iconic scene still brings joy and optimism to our hearts. ‘Simran caught the train 26 years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love,’ she said.

On the 26th anniversary of Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut, a new short film has been launched to pay respect to DDLJ. Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Amrish, and Mandira Bedi also acted in DDLJ. The film’s plot centred around Raj and Simran, who met and fell in love while on holiday in Europe with their respective pals. The issue arises in their relationship because Simran’s father had previously pledged her to his friend’s son. The film depicts Raj’s attempts to gain her family’s love and marry her. DDLJ was also nominated for ten Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.