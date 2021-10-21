‘Kohli-led India has great chance of winning T20 WC’: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals reasons

Dubai: Former Pakistan cricket captain, Inzamam ul Haq stated that Virat Kohli-led Indian team has a ‘greater chance’ of winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, adding that it is the ‘most dangerous team’ in the subcontinent. The 51-year-old cricketer duly noted the the pitch conditions in the United Arab Emirates and Oman, adding that the team has experienced T20 players in the camp.

‘In any tournament, it cannot be said for certain that a particular team will win. It’s all about how much chance do they have of winning it. In my opinion, India has a greater chance than any other team of winning this tournament, especially in conditions like these. They have experienced T20 players as well,’ Inzamam said.

The former Pak player made the assessment after India comfortably won its warm-up game against Australia on Wednesday, their second after defeating England on Monday. ‘India played their warm-up fixture against Australia rather comfortably. On subcontinent pitches like these, India is the most dangerous T20 side in the world. Even today, if we see the 155 runs they chased down, they did not even need Virat Kohli to do so’, Inzamam said on his Youtube channel ‘Inzamam ul Haq – The Match Winner’.

He further talked about the Indo-Pak rivalry and termed the match as ‘final before the final’ adding that no other match has got this hype. ‘The match between India and Pakistan in the Super 12s is the final before the final. No match will be hyped as much as this one. Even in the 2017 Champions Trophy, India and Pakistan started and finished the tournament by facing each other and both the matches felt like finals. The team winning that match will have their morale boosted and will also have 50%of pressure released from them.’

Also read: Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar

India and Pakistan are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand and Afghanistan whereas England, West Indies, Australia and South Africa are in Pool A. India and Pakistan will battle their first match for the tournament on October 24th, at Dubai International Stadium.