Maharashtra: Man held for allegedly killing father over property dispute

Thane: A 35-year-old man was arrested by police, for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute in Navle village of Thane, Maharashtra. The incident happened on October 12, when Mangal Hari Shelke (50) was allegedly stabbed to death by his son Ravi Mangal Shelke, after which he fled.

Murbad police station’s senior inspector Prasad Pandhare said that a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and a search was launched for him. The accused was finally nabbed on Wednesday, from Murbad taluka.

The accused is the son of the victim from his first wife, and was not happy with his father’s second marriage. They were having frequent quarrels over a property issue since the last five years, and the victim had evicted the accused from his house following the dispute.