Morocco suspends flights to and from these countries

Rabat: The Airports Authority in Morocco has suspended all flights to and from the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands until further notice. The African country took this decision after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in these three European countries.

Covid-19 cases have been surging sharply in the Netherlands and in Germany. The U.K. recorded almost 50,000 new cases in a single day this week. As per the data released by the World Health Organization there was a 7% rise in new coronavirus cases across Europe last week.

The German Embassy in Morocco has urged all German citizens to contact their travel company due to the suspension of flights.

More than 50% of eligible population in Morocco has been fully vaccinated. This is highest rate among African countries. The country has also started providing booster dose to residents. Till now, a total of 942,000 Covid-19 cases and 14,000 deaths were reported in Morocco.