RSS is working to build a strong nation: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister for Home Affairs, Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday, retaliated against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) detractors, describing the latter as nation builders created by patriotic patriots.

‘RSS is an organisation, founded by staunch patriotic men and is in the service of building a strong nation,’ he said. Jnanendra went on to say that the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) were making defamatory remarks about the RSS in order to gain votes from minority communities.

The remarks come as Congress and the JD(S) ramp up their assaults on the RSS, claiming that it is attempting to saffronise the country and is targeting minorities. HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader has been asked by the BJP leadership to visit an RSS Shakha to observe for himself the organization’s ‘excellent work.’

Kumaraswamy stated on Wednesday that he has no intention of working with the RSS or its Shakha. ‘Haven’t we seen what they teach inside an RSS Shakha? When the assembly proceedings are on, watch blue films. This is what has been taught in their Shakha’s. Should I also go there and learn such things,’ he said.

In the run-up to the October 30 bypolls in Sindgi and Hanagal, Kumaraswamy has made harsh statements about the BJP and the Congress to put some distance between the JD(S) and the other two major political parties in the state.