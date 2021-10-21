Saudi border patrols arrest 150 drug smugglers, seizes huge quantity of drugs

Riyadh: The Saudi border patrols foiled major drug smuggling attempts and arrested 150 drug smugglers in Jazan, Najran, and Asir along Yemen border. The force also recovered one ton of cannabis and 66 tons of qat.

The arrested includes 47 Saudi nationals and 103 illegal immigrants of which 89 were Ethiopian, 10 Yemenis, 3 Somalis, and 1 Eritrean.

Saudi authorities, in cooperation with authorities in the UAE had recently foiled an attempt to smuggle 1.5 million amphetamine pills into the Kingdom through Batha port hidden in a truck carrying grain. A Saudi citizen, and a resident of Syria were arrested in Riyadh.

In May, Saudi authorities foiled a plot to smuggle almost 1,000 kg of hashish into the Kingdom through its southern borders. 24 — 18 Ethiopians, 4 Yemenis and 2 Saudis. were arrested.