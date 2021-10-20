11 foreigners arrested for trying to enter Oman illegally

Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested 11 foreigners for trying to enter Oman illegally. The police also recovered drugs and cigarettes from them. The Coast Guard Police in Dhofar Governorate has also seized three boats that they were travelling.

Coast Guard Police in Musandam Governorate also arrested eight people on a boat while they were trying to enter the country illegally.

On October 18, the Royal Oman Police had seized four foreign boats from North Al Batinah. The police also arrested 29 expats for trying to enter Oman illegally. On October 15, an inspection team from the Directorate General of Fisheries Agriculture and Water Resources has seized fishing boats for fishing beyond the legal limits for fishing in the country. The authority also arrested 4 expats.