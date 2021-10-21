South Indian singer KS Chitra receives UAE Golden Visa

Dubai: Malayali playback singer KS Chitra received the Golden Visa of the UAE. The singer known as ‘Nightingale of South India’ received the visa from Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, the director general of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

‘So pleased honoured and privileged to receive the UAE golden visa from H.E.Major general Mohammad Ahmed Al Marri, the chief of Dubai immigration today morning’, wrote Chitra on Facebook.

A six-time National Film Awards winner, Chitra had sung more than 25,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Oriya, Hindi, Assamese and Bengali.

Malayalam super stars Mohanlal and Mammootty where the first Malayalam actors to receive the Golden Visa, later it was granted to Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nyla Usha,Asha Sharath, Asif Ali, Mithun Ramesh, Lal Jose and Meera Jasmine too.

The UAE Golden Visa is issued to individuals who have contributed in various fields. Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa introduced by the UAE government in 2019. This will allow people to live and work in the country without the need of a national sponsor for 10 years, which will be renewed automatically.