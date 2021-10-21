WhatsApp won’t work on these smartphones from November 1: Check full list

New Delhi: World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp announced that it will stop working in some smartphones from November 1, 2021. WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook had announced this decision.
As per the company, the app did not support older versions of Android and iOS. This is to ensure the app’s safety and user privacy.
According to WhatsApp, users with smartphones supporting Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will continue using the app without any problems. However, those using smartphones with older operating systems are all set to lose access to WhatsApp. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.
Here’s the full list:
Apple:
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
Apple iPhone SE
Samsung:
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy SII
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy core
Galaxy xcover 2
Galaxy ace 2
LG:
LG Lucid 2
Optimus L5 double
Optimus L4 II Double
Optimus F3Q
Optimus f7
Optimus f5
Optimus L3 II Double
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Double
Optimus L7 II
Optimus f6
Enact
Optimus f3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
ZTE
ZTE Grand S Flex
Grand X Quad V987
ZTE V956
Big memo
Huawei
Huawei Ascend G740
Ascend D Quad XL
Mate Ascension
Go up P1 S
Go up D2
Ascension D1 Quad XL
