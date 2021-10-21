WhatsApp won’t work on these smartphones from November 1: Check full list

New Delhi: World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp announced that it will stop working in some smartphones from November 1, 2021. WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook had announced this decision.

As per the company, the app did not support older versions of Android and iOS. This is to ensure the app’s safety and user privacy.

According to WhatsApp, users with smartphones supporting Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will continue using the app without any problems. However, those using smartphones with older operating systems are all set to lose access to WhatsApp. These operating systems include Android 4.0.3, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

Here’s the full list:

Apple:

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2

LG:

LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus f5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Enact

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Big memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Mate Ascension

Go up P1 S

Go up D2

Ascension D1 Quad XL