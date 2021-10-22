7 Rohingya refugees killed in attack by gunmen

Dhaka: At least 7 Rohingya refugees were killed and several others were injured in an attack by gunmen on a seminary in a Rohingya refugee camp on the Bangladesh-Myanmar. The attackers shot some victims and stabbed others with knives.

Police has arrested one of the attackers and recovered a gun, six rounds of ammunition and a knife from him.

Around 900,000 refugees from Myanmar are housed in the camp. Three weeks ago, a Rohingya community leader was shot dead outside his office

Rohingyan activists have blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) for the killing. ARSA is the militant group behind attacks on Myanmar security forces in 2017 that set off a military clampdown and a mass exodus into Bangladesh of 740,000 Rohingyas.