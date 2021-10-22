An European country legalizes cannabis

Luxembourg: Luxembourg has decided to legalize growing and consuming cannabis for recreational purpose. Thus, the country has become the first country in Europe to legalize the drug.

The government on Friday announced that from now on people aged 18 and above will be allowed to grow a maximum of four cannabis plants per household. People can use their household boundary — indoors, outdoors, balcony, terrace or garden — to grow cannabis at home. Nobody will be permitted to grow the drug in public spaces.

Also, using 3 grams of cannabis will not be a crime but will be charged as a misdemeanor and a fine of €25 will be imposed on them. People can purchase seeds in shops, in addition to importing them or purchasing them online. But selling grown plants has not been permitted.