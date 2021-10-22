Another country recognizes India’s Covishield vaccine

Warsaw: Poland has recognized India’s Covishield vaccine. The vaccine has been recognized as equivalent to those recognized by the European Union. As per the new entry rules, all people vaccinated using Covishield will be exempted from quarantine after entering Poland.

Earlier, the UK recognized Covishield as a vaccine and exempted those vaccinated with Covishield from mandatory quarantine. The decision was taken after a diplomatic battle between India and the UK after the intervention of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

India had earlier urged several European countries to grant recognition to Covishield and other Indian vaccines for Indian nationals travelling to Europe. Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Besides UK and Poland, Australia has also recognized Covishield.