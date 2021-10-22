Big B shares pic with fan who painted his car with dialogues from the actor’s films

Amitabh Bachchan, also known as the ‘Shahenshah’ of the Indian film industry, is undoubtedly one of our most adored and respected actors. His admirers never fail to make him feel special. A die-hard fan of Bachchan recently painted his whole car with dialogues from Big B’s flicks, and the megastar, in recognition of the fan’s hard work and love for him, shared a collage of photos with the fan and the artwork.

Sharing the collage on Thursday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a heartwarming note, which read: ‘He has painted his entire car with dialogues from my films… and his shirt has all the names of my films… when you open the door to the car the sound system starts playing my dialogues… This is simply quite amazing… he has just bought this car the THAR and has not driven until I signed an autograph on the dashboard… I did.’

See the post here: Big B shares photos with fan who painted his car with the megastar’s iconic dialogues

As soon as the post was shared, fans and followers dropped love and praises for the actor as well as appreciated the man’s hard work. One wrote: ‘wow…that’s amazing…and u truly deserve this love sir…true legend…God bless U Sir…’ while another commented, ‘wow That’s a great example of die heart fan.’

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Chehre, in which he co-starred with Emraan Hashmi. The actor has a number of projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in Mayday, Goodbye and Brahmastra in the near future. Project K, starring Prabhas and the official Hindi version of The Intern, starring Deepika Padukone, are among the actor’s next projects.