Commodity Market: Gold price dips down

Mumbai: Price of gold went down in the commodity market. As per market experts, the fall in the price of gold will increase its demand ahead of Diwali and Dhanteras. The price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market is quoted at Rs 47460 per 10 grams.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures is trading at Rs 47,386 per 10 grams, lower by 0.24%. December silver futures were up 0.3% to Rs 65,269 a kilogram.

In the international market, gold prices gained. Spot gold is up by 0.1% to $ 1,785.00 per ounce. The US gold futures surged by 0.2% to $ 1,786.00 per ounce. Among the other precious metals, silver Price plunged 0.06% to $ 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose 0.05% to $ 1078.0 per ounce.