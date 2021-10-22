Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama asks America for migration aid.

On Wednesday, the Presidents of the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Panama requested the United States for help in slowing the flow of thousands of migrants trying to reach the United States through the hazardous jungles that divide Panama and Colombia.

President of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo met with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader in Panama City to discuss the situation of migrant flow.

According to Cortizo, more than 100,000 undocumented migrants from Columbia have crossed the Darien Gap this year, an anarchic forest filled with everything from venomous snakes to anti-government guerrillas.

UNICEF, the United Nations agency for children, reported earlier this month that over 19,000 migrant children have crossed the Darien Gap so far in 2021, which is a number nearly three times the total for the preceding five years.

According to Cortizo, the situation necessitates tangible remedies, and the White House should take a lead role in supporting. The presidents discussed the prospect of implementing an investment and job-creation strategy in Haiti, which is home to a majority of migrants.

Cortizo said he hopes to meet with the United States President, Joe Biden, during the United Nations climate change conference (COP26) that would take place in Glasgow, Scotland in late October.